Fishery managers have adopted additional fishing days on the Columbia River beginning Thursday.

Downstream of Bonneville Dam, the additional season will be from Thursday to May 22 and June 4 to June 15.

Bag limit is two adult hatchery Chinook or steelhead salmonids per day, one Chinook maximum. Shad can also be retained.

The open area includes the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Beacon Rock, with bank angling only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam.

The additional fishing days follow a projected return of over 161,800 upriver-origin adult spring Chinook, exceeding the preseason forecast by 38,900 fish.

Fishery managers will have another hearing on May 18 to consider additional fishing days.

