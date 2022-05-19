Fishery managers have adopted an additional 11 days of recreational Columbia River spring Chinook fishing downstream of Bonneville Dam.

The additional days are from May 24 to June 3.

The decision follows an updated forecast of 19,000 additional upriver-origin adult spring Chinook, bringing the total projected return to 180,000.

The open area below Bonneville Dam includes the Tongue Point/ Rocky Point line upstream to Beacon Rock, plus bank angling only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam.

