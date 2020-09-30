Anglers fishing on the Columbia River will now get to keep up to two adult Chinook salmon beginning Thursday.
Oregon and Washington state fishery managers announced a more liberal bag limit Wednesday. The change applies to ongoing recreational fisheries on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco, Washington., through Dec. 31.
Other regulations remain in effect and all coho salmon retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge must be hatchery fish.
