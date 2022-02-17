Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns apartment complexes and serves on the Astoria Planning Commission, intends to run for mayor in the November election.
Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and the Illahee Apartments, is the first person to announce his campaign for the city's top post.
Mayor Bruce Jones has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term.
Before Fitzpatrick began to buy property and work in Astoria nearly 20 years ago, he said he knew he wanted to make the city his home. He started visiting family in the area when he was a child. He eventually moved to the city with his wife permanently in 2010.
"I love Astoria," Fitzpatrick said. "My heart is here."
He said he started attending City Council meetings regularly in 2003. From then, his involvement in the city grew, leading to his appointment to the Planning Commission in 2013. He has served as the commission's president and vice president.
Fitzpatrick is a founding member of the Friends of the Astoria Armory and the founding president of the Kiwanis Club of Warrenton.
He sees his years of civic engagement as training for being mayor.
"I had thought about running for City Council, if that came first, but the people that ran, I supported," he said. "I didn't feel like I needed to run against these people."
Instead, he threw his support behind them. Fitzpatrick said he also supported former Mayor Arline LaMear and Jones during their mayoral campaigns.
After hearing about Jones' decision — and being urged by several people to run — Fitzpatrick decided it was time to pursue the role.
If elected, he said he wants to make progress on issues such as housing and child care.
One of the biggest questions before the City Council is a workforce housing proposal at Heritage Square that would include units for people undergoing mental health and substance abuse treatment. The project has drawn support in the community and on the City Council, but also a lot of criticism.
While Fitzpatrick has publicly raised questions about the proposal, he said he does not plan to base his campaign on the issue.
"That is not why I'm running," Fitzpatrick said, pointing toward Heritage Square.
However, he said his over 40 years working in the housing industry gives him perspective. He has owned over 100 rentals in Astoria and has rented to more than 1,000 people, he said.
"And I have provided housing to people with mental health and addiction issues since 1983," he added. "So, I am familiar with the unique situation that providing housing to these people creates."
While Fitzpatrick does not know child care like he knows housing, he is eager to get a better handle on the barriers many providers have faced.
He said the issue is close to his heart, and one he struggled with as a single father for several years.
The city has opted to close Sprouts Learning Center, the city-run day care, at the end of June because of staffing and financial challenges. The closure is a significant blow to parents because child care options remain scarce.
By announcing his intent to run early, Fitzpatrick said he hopes to hear input and concerns from people in the community so he is better informed on city issues by the November election.