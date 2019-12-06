A tobacco retail license ordinance is going back before the county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, but this time it will not include a ban on flavored tobacco products.
The ordinance was expected to be approved by county commissioners in October. However, they decided to delay a vote after claims were made during public comment that cities and local tobacco retailers had not been informed about the flavor ban.
Over the past several weeks, Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, has gone back to cities with a revised ordinance that excludes the flavor ban.
The ordinance would give the county the authority to license and inspect tobacco retailers to ensure they follow Tobacco 21 rules, which outlaw the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 years old. The goal of the flavor ban was to help prevent teenagers from starting to use tobacco.
"I went around to all the cities with the exception of Warrenton, I'm going to meet with them next week ... and reintroduced the concept of the (ordinance) without the flavor ban looking for support, and I heard no pushback whatsoever," McNickle said.
He said county commissioners told him they could unanimously get behind the ordinance if it excludes the flavor ban.
"It was just the flavor ban that was causing some consternation," McNickle said. "So at this point, we’re happy with the (ordinance), making sure people are following Tobacco 21 rule — that’s our focus right now."
Depending on how the state acts on flavored vaping products, McNickle said he may approach commissioners about a flavor ban after they see results of the tobacco retail license ordinance.
Gov. Kate Brown announced a six-month ban on flavored nicotine and marijuana vaping products in October following reports of vaping-related illnesses and deaths nationwide.
The Oregon Court of Appeals blocked the ban amid legal challenges from businesses.
"I think the problem with us doing a flavor ban on our own is that we would be the only one, in this part of the region anyway," McNickle said. "And now that the executive order for the governor was stayed, obviously there are some reasons behind that. So, it would be best if the state took on that issue ... it may be bigger than Clatsop County."
John Harper, a local tobacco retailer, said he hasn't had the chance to look over the revised ordinance, but called the decision to remove the flavor ban "a step in the right direction."
Harper asked county commissioners at the October meeting to delay their vote on the ordinance until the county, cities and tobacco retailers could discuss the flavor ban.
He said the ban would hurt local businesses. However, he said he is supportive of the tobacco retail license if it helps enforce Tobacco 21.
"I do appreciate the changes," Harper said. "I think it’s overall better for everybody."
