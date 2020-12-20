A flood advisory has been issued for Clatsop County until Sunday afternoon.
Officials say heavy overnight rainfall resulted in numerous small streams running full with minor flooding.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is possible over the area through the rest of the day.
Minor flooding is expected to continue along small streams and possibly in low-lying roadways. People are advised not to drive through flooded roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.