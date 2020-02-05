A flood advisory has been issued for urban and small streams in southwest Clatsop County until Wednesday night.
Officials say flooding and subsequent landslides are possible.
Find an alternate route if roads are flooded and be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
