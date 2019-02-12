Heavy rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch through late tonight for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state.
The rain and flooding has been focused in Columbia County and western Washington County, along with southern Cowlitz County and western Clark County in Washington state.
Drivers should expect ponding on roadways and other hazardous conditions.
Authorities said high standing water on U.S. Highway 30 in Rainier has forced drivers to take a short detour.
