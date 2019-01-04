A cross between Velma and Daphne from "Scooby-Doo" fame, Megan Davis looks as if she walked straight out of the 1960s.
The 21-year-old entrepreneur, who’s been collecting all things 1960s and '70s for the past several years, recently opened her own psychedelic clothing and accessory store, Floral Haze Vintage, in the upstairs of the Copeland Building on Commercial Street in downtown Astoria.
“I’ve always been into '60s, '70s music,” she said. “I like stuff with mushrooms on it. It seems like I woke up one day and went really gung-ho into vintage.”
Davis studied massage therapy and worked at an antique shop in Eugene.
She had been selling online for several years, but heard from a friend there was space available in the upstairs of the Copeland Building amid an eclectic collection of businesses, including an apothecary and a beauty bar.
Getting to her shop involves popping through a double door on Commercial Street and winding up a few flights of stairs. Down the hall is Davis’ psychedelic, pastel-heavy suite, filled with clothing, accessories and all manner of knickknacks for sale.
Her offerings cater more toward women, aside from a rock 'n' roll T-shirt collection. She hopes to add Pyrex and other vintage kitchenware in the future.
“If it’s weird and ugly, I like it — if it’s unapologetically tacky,” she said.
Davis is confident in her ability to make the store a success, buoyed by her online presence. She said people are still managing to find her. “With most niche things like this, people will seek it out,” she said.
Floral Haze Vintage, upstairs at 1168 Commercial St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
