A man who allegedly set fires in Uppertown in January 2018 has been taken into custody.

Preston Blake Powers, 18, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested on charges of arson by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. He had a warrant out of Clatsop County Circuit Court.

Powers was indicted on Monday on two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson.

He allegedly started the fires along 38th Street and on Harrison Avenue, the Astoria Police Department said.

Powers will be extradited to Clatsop County, police said.

