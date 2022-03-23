A fire in Uppertown burned a pickup truck in 2018.
A teenager who allegedly set fires in Uppertown in January 2018 has been taken into custody.
Preston Blake Powers, 18, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested on charges of arson by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. He had a warrant out of Clatsop County Circuit Court.
Powers was indicted on two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson.
He allegedly started the fires at residences along 38th Street — the street where he lived — and on Harrison Avenue.
The fires alarmed the neighborhood, known for "The Goonies" house, and led to a packed town meeting at Alderbrook Hall with city, police and fire leaders.
“There was some fear in the community,” Paul Charas, a deputy district attorney, said.
Homes were found with scorch marks. A detached garage was burned. A pickup truck was partially melted.
People speculated at the time that the fires were started by a homeless-looking man whom witnesses had seen peering into backyards.
“I’m glad that the community has some answers at this point,” Charas said.
He declined to reveal the new information that helped law enforcement tie Powers to the fires.
However, Charas said, an incident from last year, when Powers was arrested for making bomb threats against his Gainesville high school, helped investigators “connect the dots.”
“It’s kind of like a puzzle, and we need one last piece to make sense of that puzzle,” Charas said. “And we finally got that last piece.”
Powers was 14 when he allegedly committed the crimes in Astoria. Charas said his office seeks to charge him in adult court.
“There’s a lot of victims in this case, and hopefully it will give some closure,” he said.
Clatsop County hopes to extradite him, but it is unclear when that will happen.
Erick Bengel is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1724 or ebengel@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.