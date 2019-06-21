A pallet of canned pork sat in the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank’s warehouse in Warrenton on Thursday morning waiting for volunteers to clear shelf space.
“It’s been around for a while as a product,” said Grace Taylor, the food bank’s inventory specialist, who oversees warehouse operations. She tapped the top of the cans. “But we haven’t seen it for a while.”
In fact, shelves at the food bank have been filling up with all kinds of food the facility rarely sees — all thanks to the trade war with China.
After the Trump administration slapped China with billions of dollars of tariffs on imported goods, China hit back with tariffs on American agricultural products. In May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an aid package for American food producers and farmers with the federal government buying up surplus commodities that would typically be sold overseas.
Now this excess food is getting funneled into the nation’s emergency food supply, bringing fresh milk, pork products, bags of apples and oranges, nuts, eggs and more to North Coast food pantries.
“So, good stuff that oftentimes we don’t see in food banking, or don’t see in the volumes that we’re seeing right now,” said Dusten Martin, chief operations officer for the regional food bank, which operates a pantry out of its Warrenton warehouse and distributes food to other aid organizations and emergency food pantries in Clatsop County.
Hundreds of companies and trade groups continue to push President Donald Trump for a resolution to the trade dispute with China ahead of a meeting between the president and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to occur next week. They argue that the ongoing tariffs hurt American businesses and consumers.
U.S. farmers have been hit hard. Despite a $16 billion aid package unveiled in late May, they are contending with low prices and record rainfall in the Midwest that delayed planting.
The food that local pantries are receiving as a result of the trade war is one of the few positive notes, Martin said.
A USDA commodities program has long supplied items to the regional food bank, but thanks to the recent federal aid package and the surge in food available, the food bank distributed more than 140,000 pounds of food in May. A record, Martin said.
On average, about 1.6 million pounds of food a year is collected on behalf of the regional food bank and its partner food pantries. Of that, close to 1.2 million pounds gets distributed from the food bank’s Warrenton facility. The food bank distributes around 100,000 pounds of food each month from the warehouse alone.
“These great commodities coming from the federal programs have enhanced people’s diet here,” Martin said. But the demand for food locally has remained consistently high — “as consistent as it was during the Great Recession,” he said.
On Thursday, almost everything Taylor and other food bank staff and volunteers unloaded off a semitruck at the Warrenton warehouse came from the USDA. Canned pears, sacks of rice, refried beans, more milk.
Record-breaking though the May food distribution number was, it is a bar the food bank could hit every month if they always had that much food available to hand out to people.
“The need is there,” Martin said. “It’s really about getting our hands on the inventory.”
Taylor is happy to see the USDA food arrive, but she’s realistic about it. Many of the USDA items are finding shelf space in warehouse bays where she has seen a gradual decline in other donations.
“When you’re dealing with donations and things like that, our inventory’s always expanding and contracting,” Taylor said. “You just have to be flexible.”
