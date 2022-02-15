Several food carts downtown were reported burglarized last week, the Astoria Police Department said.

At the food cart pod at Duane and 11th streets, Good Bowl, Roll & Bowl, Surf 2 Soul, Sasquatch Sandwich Shop and Coffee OR Waffle were hit. One cart had a cash box stolen.

Money was also taken from Wahoo Charlie's at the 13th Street pod.

Some carts were accessed through windows, others through doors whose locks had been drilled out.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cory Gerig at cgerig@astoria.or.us or 503-325-4411.