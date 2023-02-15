CANNON BEACH — With the help of revenue from the city’s prepared food tax, the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District now has around-the-clock staffing, with more positions expected to be added.

The city and fire district evenly split revenue from the 5% tax on prepared food at restaurants and other businesses that voters narrowly approved in November 2021.

Response calls
Buy Now

The fire district in Cannon Beach has faced an increase in calls for service.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.