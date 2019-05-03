After driving the same 100 miles through Knappa and Svensen nearly every weekday for 22 years, Laurie Nicholas became very good at learning to pass the time.
Some days that meant singing along to the songs on the radio. Other trips were narrated by an audio book.
But oftentimes, she made a game of trying to memorize the names of the 200 people on her newspaper delivery route.
“Sometimes it’s a little boring ... You have a lot of time to think,” Nicholas said. “But every road or two you know someone.”
Nicholas, 57, was one of the The Daily Astorian’s longest-serving carriers. With EO Media Group's decision to deliver the newspaper three days a week through the U.S. Postal Service, instead of five days with carriers, her run ends today.
“I’m really bummed out about it,” she said. “I made a lot of friends on the route.”
Nicholas was born and raised in Taylorville. In school, her favorite class was the chorus, a passion she has carried with her through her life. At 16, she got married, and a few years later started a family on a property just 50 feet away from her childhood home.
“I love (that) it’s in the country,” she said. “I can have my chickens and my kitties. It’s a pretty nice neighborhood for the most part.”
Nicholas worked at a hotel for about 13 years until her mother-in-law asked if she would be interested in taking over her newspaper route.
Her first week on the job was rocky. She decided to do the route in the opposite direction of her mother-in-law, meaning readers who used to get their newspapers first were now receiving the news later in the day.
At one home, a man was so mad that he greeted her by beating the newspaper tube in his front yard wearing only his underwear. She remembers driving up slowly and handing him his paper.
“He never did that again,” she laughed.
But Nicholas also got to watch the toddlers, who she would see playing in the yard two decades ago, grow up and start subscribing to the newspaper themselves at their own homes.
She got so close to one customer, she would make a point to give her a call five minutes in advance of her arrival, so she could come to the door and wave. She attended another customer's funeral.
“I just love all the people out there,” she said.
Nicholas isn’t sure what is next for her, but she said she is going to miss all of the customers, many of whom she considers friends.
“The paper route has been one of the more fun things I’ve ever done,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.