As craft breweries in Astoria have soared over the past decade, so has the impact on the city's wastewater treatment.
Three treatment lagoons on the east end of Alderbrook progressively treat wastewater before it is released into the Columbia River. Built in the 1970s, the lagoons were not designed to treat industrial waste, which is higher strength and usually has dramatically higher concentration of solids than residential or other commercial waste.
When breweries, cideries and distilleries began cropping up, the potential impact of large quantities of wastewater on the treatment system was not known. Over time, as production increased at Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. — the city's largest breweries — the concentration of suspended solids from the hops, barley and yeast used in the brewing process started to strain the system.
By 2019, the city estimated the lagoons received enough solids for 23,000 people, more than double the city's population.
The city was facing costly upgrades to increase capacity and significant environmental fines if treated wastewater pumped into the river was not clean enough for federal standards.
The impact caught the city and the two breweries by surprise.
"Back when we didn't know what it was doing, or the volumes were smaller — it was just kind of creeping up on us — we could look at it and say, 'Wow, this is scary,' or, 'Hey, our limits are getting up there,'" said Jeff Harrington, the city's public works director. "But now we're bumping right up against the edge."
The city began working with the two breweries, the state and others to develop solutions, including an industrial pretreatment program, which limits the amount of industrial waste that can enter the treatment lagoons.
The program requires all existing and new fermentation cluster businesses to have industrial discharge permits, which set the limits. It will also include a new rate structure that will classify different users based on concentration of wastewater.
The city is moving forward with another project to increase capacity, which is expected to be complete by 2025. Until then, the remaining capacity has been dedicated to existing businesses. New breweries will be required to treat wastewater to the level of a residential user before it enters the lagoons.
The City Council is expected to approve an ordinance in the coming weeks that will formalize the program and set a framework. Separate resolutions will detail specific aspects, including the limits and rate structure.
The first public hearing on the ordinance will be held Monday night.
Some business leaders and brewery owners feel the new regulations and wastewater fees could make further expansion in Astoria too costly, or make it too expensive for new ventures to enter the market. There are also concerns that businesses will be left to compete for capacity.
Craft beer boom
The problem Astoria is facing is not unique.
Craft beer has boomed across the country, forcing cities and breweries to figure out how to address the impact on municipal treatment systems. Down the coast from Astoria, for example, Newport created an industrial pretreatment program and levied fines against Rogue Ales for not meeting limits.
Between the industrial pretreatment program and another $5 million project to expand capacity, Astoria expects the treatment lagoons to last until 2045.
The project will turn a lagoon into a sludge storage pond with baffles and a new headworks to filter out grit and other solids. The city recently received nearly $5 million in coronavirus relief funds to complete the project.
If nothing were done to address the industrial waste from breweries, the city said it is possible a mechanically driven plant would be necessary within five years, which is estimated to cost between $50 million and $70 million.
City engineers say Astoria is well suited for treatment lagoons, and that a mechanical plant is not a viable option. Even with a mechanical plant, the city said it would still need an industrial pretreatment program, which is common in other municipalities.
Astoria has never had significant industrial users on the treatment system before Fort George and Buoy Beer. Requests from seafood processors to discharge into the system have been denied, which has forced the businesses to work with the state Department of Environmental Quality to treat their own waste and discharge it directly into the river.
The city issued Fort George and Buoy Beer industrial discharge permits ahead of establishing the program so they could keep up with expansions while working toward a solution. The permits allowed the breweries to discharge a higher level of solids than previously agreed upon.
Fort George and Buoy Beer jointly hired John Mercer, a brewery wastewater consultant, which led to developing a side-streaming system, which removes the heaviest effluent before the wastewater is discharged into the city's system.
Fort George puts the heavy effluent into tanks that are taken to local farms for supplemental cattle feed most of the year. The farms cannot take the effluent during the winter, which leaves the brewery needing to find another option for a few months a year.
"It's been a very difficult pivot," Chris Nemlowill, the owner of Fort George Brewery, told The Astorian, adding that the process and logistics have been costly and time-consuming.
He said the lagoons are outdated infrastructure, and that he would like to see capacity upgrades that can accommodate growth in the city.
"I do think it's really important that we take this opportunity to look at any additional capacity we could gain with our current wastewater treatment plant," he said. "I am concerned because without capacity upgrades, you're just in a spot where the fermentation sector cannot grow in Astoria.
"It will be impossible. I don't think people are going to want to start businesses in Astoria if they can't grow them."
Nemlowill said he would like to come back to the table before the city moves forward with the ordinance.
Nemlowill and David Kroening, the president and general manager of Buoy Beer, said they are not advocating for a new mechanical plant, but do want to see more creative solutions to increase capacity.
"I don't know if we've solved or if we have enough information yet, if everything we're doing now is going to solve the issue," Kroening said during a City Council meeting in April. "What other changes might be coming? Are we investing money in now and then we get into another issue in three years where we're not low enough, and it comes down that we need to spend multimillion dollars at that point? That's going to be a challenge that I'm not sure how we will solve it if we get to that."
City engineers have acknowledged the amount of infrastructure Fort George and Buoy Beer have contributed to improve treatment capacity.
"We have seen it hands-down affect the wastewater treatment plant in a positive way," Cindy Moore, the assistant city engineer, said. "There's this fine-tuning of the difficulty associated with the wintertime discharge."
Harrington said there is nothing that could have been done or can be done to the treatment plant that will allow the breweries to continue discharging as they have been in recent years.
"Industry usually deals with their waste before it gets discharged," Harrington said, adding that treating at the source is most economical and that on-site treatment is common for larger breweries.
New breweries
Obelisk Beer Co., a brewery planning to open in Astoria this year, is one of the first new breweries to navigate the new regulations.
When Dave Coyne and Nathan Lampson, owners of Obelisk Beer, approached the city for a building permit, they were told they would first need to have a plan in place to pretreat wastewater on-site to a level consistent with a residence before it goes into the city's treatment lagoons.
For Coyne and Lampson, who are planning on opening a taproom on Bond Street, that meant implementing a biological treatment system to treat wastewater.
Lampson has advocated for some capacity being allocated for new businesses, saying it could keep other businesses from coming to Astoria.
"A part of it is comforting because we know that with the path where we have our own biological treatment, we're not as beholden to changes in effluent capacity," Lampson told The Astorian. "But the flip is that we're starting a pretty small project and the costs associated with the improvement is pretty high.
"I'm just hoping that for other small projects, that doesn't prevent them from existing."