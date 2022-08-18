Kristen Norgaard says stained glass is her love language.
When the artist walked into the old Abeco Office Systems building on Commercial Street, that’s what she saw first. Paired with a working stone fountain in the middle of the room and checkerboard tile floor, she knew it was the right place to move her businesses.
Norgaard said she had been on the hunt for a new location for Kit’s Apothecary, Witches Brew Coffee and Foragers due to flooding issues in her previous 10th Street location.
She connected with the Abeco building owner, William Hicks, for a tour of the space. He had been renovating it for the past five years. She liked what she saw.
“And then he brought me into a back room that’s floor to ceiling vintage Rexall drug cabinets,” she said. “And I just looked at him and I was like, ‘You made my apothecary workroom. What?’”
Behind a labyrinth of clutter still being cleared out, the cabinets have an abundance of small drawers to home Norgaard’s ingredients for crafting skin care, supplements and CBD products. She’s especially looking forward to putting a labelmaker to use.
While emptying one of the cabinets a few weeks ago, she jammed her thumb on something heavy in the back.
“I pull it out, and it’s literally a black cauldron,” she said, a centuries-old item from Hicks’ collection. “I was like, all right. There’s enough signs from the universe.”
She made quick work of preparing the space and reopened in early July.
In the front room, the floor has been cleared to make room for local artisan wares. Witches Brew sells coffees and chocolates from behind one of the counters. The antique cauldron has been filled with scented bath salts.
Norgaard now has a downstairs neighbor, Rain Town Vintage, which has been in the building since last year. Shoppers looking for vintage clothes walk through Kit’s Apothecary to get there.
"It’s exciting, we love the space. We love the energy of people who come in," she said. "Having Rain Town in the basement — the fashion that comes into this building that we get to look at — phenomenal.”
Rain Town’s owner, Nathan Crowchild, was upstairs visiting with Norgaard, drinking a cup of Witches Brew.
“It’s been really great. And it’s great having the new neighbors upstairs. It really meshes well with both our businesses,” he said. “Now I get coffee upstairs, and they buy clothes downstairs.”
“We never have to leave the building,” Norgaard added, laughing.
Renovations are still ongoing. She plans to convert one of the back rooms into a cafe with a seating area, envisioning glowy backlighting to complement stained glass and reclaimed wood.
Norgaard enjoys the reactions customers have had to her new location.
”It’s exciting because I grew up here,” she said. “And so to be able to take a building and watch the transformation, and then watch people get so excited about it when they come in. Because they’re like, ‘This was Abeco? Where, what?’”