Attendance has dipped at the three places 74-year-old Bill Elder goes for karaoke.
With the arrival of the new coronavirus in the Pacific Northwest, Elder is careful to wipe the karaoke microphone between singers and he’s abiding by federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, washing his hands frequently.
Worry may be too strong a word, but Elder said he is certainly a little concerned.
As an older adult, he is in a bracket that is considered at higher risk of getting very sick from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Also more vulnerable are those with serious chronic medical conditions like lung or heart disease. The CDC has encouraged high-risk populations to “stay home as much as possible.”
Oregon took steps to protect older residents in particular after Washington state struggled to address numerous cases that broke out in nursing homes.
The state Department of Human Services announced it would be inspecting nursing, assisted living and residential care communities statewide. In recent days, the government has imposed new visitation restrictions at care facilities.
Still, Elder and other seniors in Clatsop County continue to go about their normal lives. There has yet to be a confirmed local case and Elder, who lives in the Lewis and Clark area, is in good health.
For his wife, it’s a different story. She is dealing with a serious lung infection and is much more wary about leaving the house.
If there is a local case of the virus, Elder said, “It will change everything.”
Local organizations, especially those that serve senior populations, are falling back on protocols usually reserved for the height of flu season — and then taking a few extra precautions.
Staff at First Lutheran Church, where the bulk of regularly attending congregants are older, wipe down surfaces between the church’s two Sunday worship services. They have also changed how food is served at community meals.
Sunday afternoon services conducted by a rotating group of North Coast pastors at Clatsop Retirement Village have been suspended.
The Astoria Senior Center has started asking nonmembers to provide emergency contact information if they want to use the center’s services. If the virus shows up, senior center staff need to be able to contact anyone who might have been exposed, said Larry Miller, the center’s executive director.
He is looking at installing another hand sanitizer dispenser and has asked the center’s custodian to regularly wipe down door handles and other high-touch surfaces.
“No. 1, though,” Miller said, “I’m not panicking.”
Nor are many of the seniors The Astorian spoke with during a recent afternoon at the center.
Several who had gathered to play the tile-based game mahjong are dealing with autoimmune issues. Aggressive hand-washing and vigilance against exposure to illness have long been a part of their routine.
One woman with an autoimmune disorder said she considered not coming to the center, but she had felt isolated after a bout of illness in January. The social interaction was worth the risk, she decided. Her husband was really opposed to it, though, she said.
“Well that’s a reason to go, isn’t it?” another player joked.
The flu season is a regular, deadly occurrence and people don’t stop their lives every January and February when it’s at its height, others noted.
Some people had canceled travel plans. Others held off, hoping conditions would improve by the time they were scheduled to leave.
Lynne Kelton, 66, of Warrenton, is one of the latter. She was frugal when she made arrangements to travel with her daughter to Charleston, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, and bought cheaper, nonrefundable tickets.
She keeps thinking, “Maybe it will be over in five weeks.”
But Kelton is also dealing with another dilemma related to the virus. Her 95-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia, was just transferred to a care facility near Portland. Restrictions from the state severely limit who can visit residents.
“She’s not going to understand why I’m not coming to visit her,” Kelton said. “I know it’s the right thing, but it feels like everything’s up in the air.”
Yaeko Carr, 85, has continued to attend classes and events at the senior center over her son’s objections. He would prefer she stayed away, she said.
Carr, who lives in Astoria, looks around at the other people in a beginning line dancing class on Wednesday: No one’s coughing. Though some people stop dancing to take a quick break on the sidelines, everyone seems energetic, enthusiastic, healthy.
However, Carr has decided to stop visiting a 102-year-old friend who lives at Clatsop Care Center, worried that she could inadvertently pass along the illness.
“I told her I’m not coming for a while,” Carr said.
Despite her confidence, she does wonder if she should be exposing herself to the possibility of illness by going out to places like the senior center. Her doctor tells her that she is in excellent health.
“But still,” Carr said, “you never know how your health is going to change.”
