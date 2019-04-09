A Forest Grove man who suffered serious injuries from an alleged assault in Seaside in March died on Tuesday.
Travis Todd, 49, was sent to a Portland-area hospital after being allegedly assaulted near the intersection of Avenue K and S. Columbia Street on March 30.
An autopsy will be performed in the next couple of days. The investigation is ongoing.
Officials are still seeking information from anyone who spent time with Todd the evening of March 29 or during the early morning hours of March 30.
Anyone with information is asked to call Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
