A Forest Grove man was seriously injured after allegedly being assaulted in Seaside early Saturday morning.
Around 3 a.m., Seaside police received a report of an assault near the intersection of Avenue K and S. Columbia Street. Police arrived and found Travis Todd with serious injuries.
The 49-year-old man was taken to a Portland-area hospital.
Police are seeking information from anyone who saw Todd sometime after 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials believe he was drinking at local bars that evening and was around the Seaside beach and Promenade before the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.