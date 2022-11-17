SEASIDE — Dozens of people attended the state Board of Forestry meeting at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Wednesday morning to testify on a draft habitat conservation plan that would limit logging in state forests.

The 70-year plan, prepared by the state Department of Forestry, would create protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

Clatsop State Forest

A habitat conservation plan would restrict logging in state forests to protect species.

