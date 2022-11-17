SEASIDE — Dozens of people attended the state Board of Forestry meeting at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on Wednesday morning to testify on a draft habitat conservation plan that would limit logging in state forests.
The 70-year plan, prepared by the state Department of Forestry, would create protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
The no-logging areas are intended to protect species under the federal Endangered Species Act and keep the state department in compliance with federal law.
The vast majority of people who spoke Wednesday supported the plan, and many said it did not go far enough to protect habitat and species. Proponents acknowledged the impact a reduction in timber harvest revenue would have on counties, but argued that the revenue and county budgets should ultimately be decoupled.
"I believe that the arrangement that linked the forest trust land counties tax payments from forest companies to local jurisdictions and special districts was a fool's bargain," Clatsop County Commissioner Pamela Wev said. "And tying the harvest of natural resources to the operation of a vital state department as well as critical local service providers was bad public policy at it again."
Opponents advocated for an alternative that would increase logging, arguing that the plan would adversely impact timber companies and local economies. Some also argued that the concept of decoupling timber revenue from county budgets is unrealistic.
"As if you can simply print money, lock up forests and build with wood and solve housing and critical poverty issues is just dishonest," said Seth Barnes, the director of forest policy for the Oregon Forest Industries Council. "Don't fall for it. Good forestry is about sustainable management."
'Far more'
In October, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to 1 for a proclamation opposing the habitat conservation plan, with Wev being the sole vote against the action.
County leaders project a 30% to 38% reduction in timber revenue because of the plan, which they say could result in an annual loss of $2.7 million to $3.4 million for Clatsop County and $4.5 million to $5.7 million to other local taxing districts.
The county has a more than $110 million budget.
"I want an HCP. I think it's a good decision," Commissioner Courtney Bangs said. "This HCP is not. It gave away far more than is needed, as has been stated by staff and the very document itself.
"These giveaways have a real cost," she said, adding that the plan could severely impact budgets to local taxing districts. "Some might be OK with that. I am not."
Chris Breitmeyer, the president of Clatsop Community College, said the college expects to receive about $1.2 million in timber revenue, which he said equates to about 9% of the budget.
"What that will mean for us ... if we lose a significant amount of revenue from the funds from the timber harvest, we'll just have to see reductions in programming and in staff," he said.
Lois Perdue, the mill manager at Hampton Lumber in Warrenton, urged the Board of Forestry to further explore an alternative that would allow for more logging.
"It will help maintain sawmill infrastructure and logging capabilities in the state, and the long-term benefits are well worth the additional time ... needed to secure that future," she said.
Proponents of the plan included environmental and conservation groups, sports fishermen and local leaders, including former Astoria Mayor Arline LaMear and former county commissioners Kathleen Sullivan and Sarah Nebeker.
"This plan must be grounded in science and must protect fish and wildlife for the benefit of all Oregonians," said LaMear, who advocated for a more restrictive plan.
"As mayor, city councilor and engaged citizen, I've witnessed again and again the challenges rural Oregon faces when county budgets for schools, public safety and more are dependent upon revenues generated from timber harvested on public lands. Volatile timber prices make budgeting difficult at best. We need to work together to find a stable way to fund our counties without sacrificing our state forests."
Sullivan and Nebeker, who voted in 2017 to opt out of a $1 billion lawsuit by counties against the state over timber harvests, said it was the right choice, just as it is the right choice to support a strong habitat conservation plan.
The timber suit, which initially prevailed in Linn County Circuit Court, failed when the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the jury verdict earlier this year.
Sullivan and Nebeker lost reelection in 2020 to Bangs and Commissioner John Toyooka, who made the decision to opt out of the lawsuit an issue in their campaigns. The election shifted the ideological balance of the board in a more conservative direction.
"Leadership decisions made solely for revenue is not good practice," Nebeker said. "Therefore, I support the strong science-based HCP as a balanced approach to provide greater budgetary certainty into the future."
The draft of the habitat conservation plan is in its final stages, and while state staff outlined a more restrictive alternative and a less restrictive alternative, they warned that pursuing one of those options could extend the process by up to two years.
A divided board
The Board of Forestry appeared split Wednesday on how to proceed.
Joe Justice, a board member and region manager of Hancock Forest Management lands in northeast Oregon, implored the board to take the time to explore the alternative that would allow more logging.
He said he does not think the additional revenue would be insignificant.
"This is no small decision we're making, and frankly, it weighs really heavy on me," he said. "Because of just simply how important they are to the community we're sitting in here right now.
"I have every confidence that any of the alternatives are going to achieve conservation outcomes for these species. I feel very confident about that. That doesn't weigh on me. What weighs on me is the economic viability piece of this, and the impact of this decision regarding it."
Ben Deumling, a board member who manages the family-owned Zena Forest Products, said he respects the professional opinions of staff and the work that went into the plan.
"I think we need to be clear as a board that deviating from the proposed action is a political choice, which is sort of our role as policymakers to make those choices," he said. "But I think there's a difference between a (scientifically) based choice and a political choice.
"The proposed action is very much a negotiated compromise of a lot of different values. And it's already trying to thread that needle," Deumling continued. "Millions of dollars are important, and just how significant it is, I think that's sort of personal opinion.
"These are millions of dollars that are at stake here, but any deviation from the proposed action really puts some big question marks and risk to the whole process, which I'm pretty uncomfortable with."