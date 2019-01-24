Don Morden, a former Astoria city councilor who was instrumental in keeping the Astoria Riverfront Trolley running, died Tuesday.
Morden, 90, “passed peacefully with his daughter by his side,” according to a Facebook post by the trolley’s “Old 300” group.
“Don loved the Old 300 and was a dedicated volunteer,” they wrote. “He will be missed.”
Morden had the distinction of being the first Astorian to ride the trolley after Robert “Jake” Jacob found it in Gales Creek, former Mayor Willis Van Dusen recalled.
“Don Morden was a great Astorian and will be missed,” Van Dusen said. “He was at the top of his field in the areas he cared most about. Don was a successful businessman, a dynamic city councilor, civic activist, he was a pillar in his church, a loving father and most important a wonderful husband to the love of his life, Anne.”
“It was a privilege to work with Don,” Van Dusen added. Morden and Van Dusen’s service on the City Council overlapped. “He will be remembered as a man who made his town a better place to live,” he said. “Don was a good friend of Astoria and a good friend of mine.”
Morden represented the city’s South Slope neighborhoods on the City Council for 12 years until he decided to retire from office in 2004. During his time on the council, Coast Guard housing was developed in his ward and Mill Pond Village, previously a vacant and contaminated lumber mill site, took shape on the east end.
Morden also served on the Astoria School Board, as well as on city steering committees. He was an original board member of the Sunset Empire Transportation District.
Morden was born in Iowa but later lived in Illinois and Southern California. He moved to Astoria with his family in 1974.
He and his wife, Anne, were high school sweethearts, born only five days apart. They raised four children and founded Columbia Chocolates in Astoria. Don Morden was an active swimmer and runner during his early years in Astoria, participating in races like the Great Columbia Crossing, Van Dusen said.
Don and Anne Morden were known as dedicated community volunteers, and volunteered at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, in particular, for more than 20 years.
In 1992, the couple received the George Award, a prestigious local honor recognizing people who “consistently stepped forward to meet community needs, instead of ‘letting George do it.’”
Don Morden was committed to keeping the trolley running and acted as scheduler of all the volunteers, conductors and motormen, a position he retired from in 2011.
“It was kind of a thankless task because it’s kind of like herding cats,” said Jim Wilkins, a retired contractor and trolley volunteer who served for a term on the City Council with Morden. “You have a lot of volunteers, nobody’s getting paid, and you’re trying to get them to show up and fill shifts. If they didn’t show up, Don would drive the trolley himself.”
As Wilkins remembers it, Morden spent a lot of time filling in for people who didn’t show up.
“He never complained, just did it,” Wilkins said, adding, “He was a true gentleman and I would stress the ‘gentle’ part of that. Don wouldn’t hurt a soul.”
One of the great tragedies in Morden’s life occurred when his wife died.
Anne Morden died in 2011 from injuries sustained in a car accident when a log truck rear-ended the couple’s small pickup truck near the Old Youngs Bay Bridge. Don Morden was seriously injured in the accident but recovered.
In comments below the trolley group’s post announcing his death, people remembered Morden as a “proactive versus reactive” man who served the community.
“So sad to see this,” wrote Jeff Hazen, the executive director of the Sunset Empire Transportation District. “Don was all about community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.