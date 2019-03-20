A former employee of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority is suing the director and his former supervisor for discrimination.
In a lawsuit filed in Circuit Court, Benjamin Natividad alleges Todd Johnston, the agency’s director, and Jason Banghardt, his supervisor, failed to accommodate his learning disability, and that he was wrongfully terminated because of his disability.
Natividad is at the center of another lawsuit against the agency involving his mother and former colleague, Teresa Sims, who in May was placed on paid leave. The housing authority is investigating whether Sims falsified records to allow Natividad to receive public housing assistance while he was renting from his uncle.
Sims, the deputy director, filed her own lawsuit in February that alleges she has faced retaliation from Johnston and the housing authority for speaking out about mismanaged public funds and unlawful hiring practices.
Investigators hired by the housing authority and the state Bureau of Labor and Industries have dismissed other complaints Sims has filed with similar allegations.
"The only comment I have is, again, these claims were already investigated and dismissed by BOLI," Johnston said in an email.
Natividad, who worked as a maintenance technician, alleges Banghardt forced him to rescind his requests for “reasonable accommodation” at work related to his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He requested assistance in completing timesheets, leave slips and other paperwork.
Natividad felt compelled to rescind his requests, according to the suit, because he feared losing his job.
The lawsuit also alleges Natividad was written up for absences that should have been protected as medical leave.
In May, Johnston presented Natividad with a settlement and release agreement, and was told he would be fired if he did not sign it, according to the suit. He did not sign the agreement and was later told by his union representative he had been fired.
Natividad, who was a tenant of a home managed by the housing authority, alleges the agency continued to retaliate against him by withholding overpayment of rent he had paid for months. He was eventually evicted.
He is suing for $115,000 in lost earnings and benefits, a well as for the damage done to his professional reputation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.