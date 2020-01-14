A former staff assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and her former supervisor alleging sex discrimination and retaliation.
Kimberly Losada resigned from her job in August after nearly 15 years with the Parole and Probation Division. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland, she alleges that Lt. Kristen Hanthorn, who leads the division, subjected her to bullying, harassment, discrimination and retaliation based on her sex.
Losada, who lives in Naselle, Washington, claims Hanthorn's hostile and discriminatory behavior took a toll on her psychologically and physically.
She alleges the county took no effective action in ending Hanthorn's behavior, even after investigations by the sheriff's office and the county's human resources department, which she claims confirmed her allegations.
Losada is seeking $425,000 in economic losses and emotional damages.
Hanthorn and the county declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Russell Gomm, a Portland attorney representing Losada, also declined to comment.
The lawsuit said Losada worked at the Parole and Probation Division since 2005 and enjoyed the job until Hanthorn became her supervisor in 2011.
Losada claims that Hanthorn's treatment of her was based on her gender and that the sheriff's office failed to address Hanthorn's behavior.
She resigned, the lawsuit said, because she "felt she had no choice but to comply with her physicians’ recommendations and separate from the job that she had loved for years and had fought to try to make tolerable."
