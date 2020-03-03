A jury has ruled in favor of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority in a lawsuit filed by the agency's former deputy director.
Teresa Sims filed a $1 million claim against the housing authority last year. She alleged the agency and its executive director, Todd Johnston, retaliated against her for reporting Johnston's alleged mismanagement and misconduct.
Following a nine-day trial in Circuit Court, jurors on Monday found that Sims failed to prove the housing authority likely retaliated against her for being a whistleblower. They denied each of her claims for relief.
"I am happy with the result," Johnston said in an email. "We have maintained from the beginning that there was no retaliation involved in the decisions made regarding Ms. Sims. The jury agreed and now we wish to put this behind us and move forward. We wish Ms. Sims success in her future endeavors."
During the trial, Sims was described as being Johnston's right-hand deputy. She had served as the agency’s deputy director since 2011 and supervised the federal housing choice voucher program staff and oversaw most of human resources.
Sims was put on leave in May 2018 while the housing authority conducted an investigation into whether she falsified records to secure affordable housing for her son, who was also a housing authority employee.
Sims claims that Johnston began an investigation into her conduct and placed her on administrative leave after she reported his mismanagement to a board member.
However, the housing authority's attorney, Andrea Coit, said Sims was placed on leave after Johnston suspected and began investigating whether Sims engaged in misconduct.
Sims was fired last June after being on leave for over a year.
Additional claims of misconduct and mismanagement within the agency were brought up during the trial through testimony and evidence.
"Ms. Sims is disappointed in the jury verdict but respects the jury’s decision," Krista Le Roux, Sims' attorney, said in an email. "She has no regrets about exposing Mr. Johnston’s mismanagement of NOHA. Although Ms. Sims did not prevail on her claims, the jury verdict does not substantiate any of Mr. Johnston’s allegations (that) Ms. Sims misused her position to benefit herself or family members. In fact, the investigation into Mr. Johnston’s claims that Ms. Sims abused her position was suspended by NOHA.
"Ms. Sims is saddened to see the agency she loved misdirect its energy and financial resources to benefit Mr. Johnston rather than the agency’s purpose. The agency is now rated by HUD as ‘troubled’ under Mr. Johnston’s watch. For the sake of the agency and the clients it serves, Ms. Sims hopes that the Board of Commissioners reconsider the faith it has placed in Mr. Johnston."
