Volunteers who helped free Ruben Perez, an Astoria man detained by immigration agents in December near the Clatsop County Courthouse, gathered Saturday night in the Astoria Masonic Hall for a welcome-home party eight days after he was released.
“I want to thank everyone without exception,” said Perez, flanked by his wife, Maria Perez, and daughters Mariana Perez, Selena Rios and Gabriella Velasco.
In December, Ruben Perez was detained after he appeared in Circuit Court on a probation issue related to a drunken-driving case. He and his wife were driving to the jail afterward to check in with a pretrial release officer when they were pulled over by unmarked vehicles, and he was taken into custody, Maria Perez said.
His detention localized the national issue of immigration-related arrests in and around courthouses, which some judges and civil liberties advocates say undermines the criminal justice system.
An immigration judge in Tacoma earlier this month found that Ruben Perez could be eligible to have his deportation canceled because it would cause unusual hardship on his wife and children, who are all U.S. citizens, and because he has lived in the U.S. for more than 10 years.
Ruben Perez spent 61 days in the federal Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, he said. He was initially told he’d only be held for about a week.
Volunteers with Pacific Unitarian Universalist raised money to post his bail, and with a loan from retired doctor Frank Erickson of Astoria, freed him Feb. 15.
Erickson felt it was one of the only opportunities he’s had to make a real difference, he said. He related his loan to the Perez family to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a Texas-based nonprofit supporting legal expenses.
“For every Ruben, there are dozens of others without the support,” he said.
Despite seeing news coverage of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests, she couldn’t imagine what families were going through until it happened to hers, Maria Perez said.
“I love the support, seeing the community so concerned for what we’re going through,” she said.
Kit Ketcham, a Unitarian pastor, said she was told of Ruben Perez’s situation by a friend and brought the issue up during mass. People soon started volunteering their time and money to get Ruben Perez out of detention.
“It’s definitely a part of our mission as a congregation, to be helpful to people and to fight injustice,” Ketcham said. “And this is such a clearly unjust situation.”
Ruben Perez has gone back to work for a janitorial contractor while he applies for a work visa and waits for his next court date.
“I feel not better than before, but I feel something different … maybe more secure from the community support,” he said.
In a silver lining, the ordeal has inspired his daughter, Mariana Perez, 20, to think about studying law to help other families like hers who struggle to afford legal representation.
“It’s impossible for them to pay” for a lawyer, she said. “It’s too high, because they have to pay rent and all that.”
