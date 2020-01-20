A former boys basketball coach at Jewell School is facing a harassment charge for allegedly touching a former coach for the middle school’s girls team.
Prosecutors filed the misdemeanor against David Samuelson in October after the woman alleged Samuelson touched her inappropriately on her buttocks over her clothes in January 2019.
In a motion filed in Circuit Court by Samuelson’s attorney, Samuelson claims the woman came forward with the sexual harassment allegation after he approached the school superintendent about her conduct with a parent. The filing also claims that the woman’s boundaries with a high school student were “problematic.”
Samuelson’s attorney wants to subpoena the student’s cellphone and other cellphone records for evidence.
A trial on the harassment charge is scheduled for April.
Samuelson’s attorney and the woman could not be reached for comment.
Stephen Phillips, the Jewell School superintendent, declined to comment.
The woman resigned as the middle school’s girls basketball coach in an email to school officials in early January, saying she has accepted a new job in Seaside that conflicts with the coaching schedule.
In court filings, Samuelson claims he and the woman used to have a close relationship and that she has touched him in a similar manner in the past.
Samuelson claims improper action was taken against him for engaging in a “mutually consensual relationship between adults,” which he says took place separately and apart from school activities.
Samuelson wants the Circuit Court to reverse the school district’s finding that he engaged in sexual harassment relevant to his position as basketball coach and allow him to be eligible to coach basketball again.
Samuelson and his wife, Ann, both used to serve on the Jewell School Board.
