Nathaniel Truax, the former volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Knappa High School accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student, pleaded guilty last week to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Circuit Court Judge Paula Brownhill sentenced Truax to 30 days in jail and three years of probation. Truax also registered as a sex offender.
Truax, 21, was charged in January with second-degree sex abuse, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy after allegedly having sex with the girl, a member of the school’s wrestling team, during a trip to Redmond, Washington.
The sex abuse charge was based on Truax being her coach and the underage victim being unable to consent. The incident led to the resignation of Dan Owings, the longtime wrestling coach, and two of his assistants.
