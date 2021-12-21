A former patient at Columbia Memorial Hospital is suing for alleged negligence.
Leonard Brown claims that a hospital radiologist examining a CT scan failed to notice a blood clot in Brown’s abdomen that cut off circulation to his bowel.
The complaint says that Brown nearly died and is now fully disabled as a result of this injury. He will continue to suffer from injuries to his colon and small bowel, the complaint says.
Brown is asking for $2.9 million covering economic and noneconomic damages. Brown wants a jury trial.
After getting his appendix and a piece of small bowel removed at Columbia Memorial in spring 2019, Brown returned to the hospital’s emergency department after “three days of constant epigastric and lower chest pain” and other abnormal signs, according to the complaint.
A CT scan, according to the radiologist, showed constipation but no “post-surgical complications.”
Less than two weeks later, Brown returned to the emergency department “reporting nausea and constant, severe and diffuse abdominal pain,” the complaint says. Another CT scan showed thrombosis in his veins indicating blocked blood flow.
Brown was taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland for a series of surgeries. Part of his bowel, the complaint says, had “become necrotic.” Brown spent more than two weeks at OHSU.
Judy Snyder, Brown’s Portland-based attorney, could not be reached for comment.
Nancee Long, Columbia Memorial’s communications director, said the hospital does not comment on pending litigation.