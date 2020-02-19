Steve Forrester remembers U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger visiting his family’s home in Pendleton.
Forrester’s father and Neuberger met in the 1930s while they were working as writers at The Oregonian. Although Forrester was only about 8 years old, he said Neuberger’s energy and intellect left a lasting impression on him, and he has been fascinated by his life and career ever since.
Forrester, the president and CEO of EO Media Group, has detailed the life of Neuberger in a chapter for a book he is authoring with four other writers called, “Eminent Oregonians: Five Who Matter.” The book will be published next year.
Forrester spoke about Neuberger during a Columbia Forum talk Tuesday night at the Baked Alaska Nekst Event annex in Astoria. He described the late senator as an iconoclast, a prodigy and one of the most consequential Oregonians of the first half of the 20th century.
Neuberger was born in Portland in 1912 to Jewish immigrants. As a writer, he reported on national and world events that marked the first half of the century. As a politician, Forrester said Neuberger “gave the Oregon Democratic Party a voice.”
“He was also precocious,” he said. “He did not hesitate — in his 20s — to reach out to prominent figures such as Supreme Court justices Felix Frankfurter and Louis Brandeis.”
Forrester described Neuberger’s writing career as prolific. He wrote for a variety of magazines and newspapers, including Harper’s Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Collier’s and Frontier Magazine. He also co-authored six books.
Neuberger was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 1940 and then the U.S. Senate in 1954.
When he won his seat in the Senate, the Democrats became the majority and Lyndon Johnson became majority leader.
Forrester said Neuberger’s victory helped define Oregon for the rest of the century.
As senator, Neuberger co-authored The Wilderness Act and moved the Highway Beautification Act through the Senate. He also authored the bill that created the Fort Clatsop National Memorial.
Forrester described the relationships that influenced Neuberger’s life, including his relationship with U.S. Sen. Wayne Morse, which developed into a feud.
“Meeting Morse was the beginning of one of the most complex, stimulating, rewarding but torturous relationships of Dick’s life,” Forrester said.
When Neuberger died in 1960 at the age of 47 from testicular cancer, Forrester said senators across the political spectrum expressed their grief, including U.S. Sen. Richard Russell, the leader of the Southern Bloc and a segregationist.
He said Russell, in his eulogy, said he was not disposed to like Neuberger, but came to respect him and called him a “genuine liberal.”
Forrester read part of the eulogy in which Russell said, “I came to admire him greatly. He was a gentle man and a kindly soul. He was incapable of hate. This man loved all of God’s creatures and all of God’s creation. But, with it all, Mr. President, he had the courage — in things political — of a lion.”
