In what started as intrigue and turned into decades of research, Steve Forrester, the president and CEO of EO Media Group, detailed some of his findings on the late U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger’s life and lasting impacts on Oregon at a talk at the Columbia Forum on Tuesday night.
Held at the Liberty Theatre’s McTavish Room, the forum, part of a series of lectures covering regional topics, made its return after a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Forrester authored a chapter on Neuberger in the 2021 book “Eminent Oregonians: Three Who Matter.” He plans to follow up with a biography on the senator’s life.
“It began, as I said, as a youthful fascination,” Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, said after his talk. “I had never seen anyone like him … I find him just utterly fascinating.”
Forrester outlined Neuberger’s early ventures and path to public service, where he eventually became the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Oregon in 40 years and assisted in shifting the state’s politics from conservative to liberal.
Neuberger was also a prominent freelance writer whose work was published in The New York Times and other national publications.
Making impacts as both a writer and politician, Forrester credited Neuberger as an “early environmentalist” who “presages the environmental movement in Oregon.”
Forrester clued in the audience to several new pieces of information he came upon in his research since the release of “Eminent Oregonians.” Among them was a look into the FBI’s files on Neuberger, which questioned if he was a radical or communist.
Over the course of his research, Forrester interviewed many of Neuberger’s contemporaries, family members and acquaintances.
In an interview with former U.S. Sen. Albert Gore Sr., Forrester quoted the Tennessee Democrat as saying, “The senator’s legacy is not necessarily in getting a bill passed or an amendment passed, it’s in the ideas he puts forth and that someday they come to fruition.’”
Underlying all his work, including in civil rights, Forrester said, Neuberger was continually “ahead of his time.”
After serving in the state House and state Senate, Neuberger spent over five years in the U.S. Senate until his death at 47 in 1960. Despite Neuberger’s influence on many aspects of present-day Oregon, he remains largely unrecognized.
“It’s unspoken in a way … but he’s such an unknown, he’s never been worked,” Forrester said. “… One of the reasons (he is forgotten) is exactly that, and he dies right at that cusp before we kick into the ‘60s, and so he’s easily forgotten in that sense.”
Forrester hopes to release the biography in the fall of 2024.
“It’s an utterly fascinating life,” he said. “That was his legacy.”