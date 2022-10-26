In what started as intrigue and turned into decades of research, Steve Forrester, the president and CEO of EO Media Group, detailed some of his findings on the late U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger’s life and lasting impacts on Oregon at a talk at the Columbia Forum on Tuesday night.

Held at the Liberty Theatre’s McTavish Room, the forum, part of a series of lectures covering regional topics, made its return after a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Forrester
Steve Forrester, the president and CEO of EO Media Group, is writing a biography about the late U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger.

