New language for the Fort Astoria sign focuses on the history of Native Americans and the fort’s importance as a trading nexus.
The language would replace an emphasis on colonial European domination that some had found dated.
A diverse work group, including tribal members, preservationists and museum professionals, updated the language on the Exchange Street sign. The city’s Parks Board approved the new language Wednesday, sending it to the City Council for review.
A community group known as the “Fort Astoria Defenders” erected the beaverboard sign at 15th and Exchange streets in 1948 to detail the historic trading post. Green lines on the streets and sidewalks around the city block mark the fort’s location.
Weather deteriorated the sign over the years, causing safety concerns. A year ago, the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission approved replacing the deteriorating sign with high-density plastic to ease maintenance costs.
But the Lower Columbia Preservation Society, wanting a more historically accurate replacement, purchased the materials to create a new beaverboard sign. The city bought the new posts and hardware to mount the sign.
People in the community also raised concerns with the sign’s language. Mayor Bruce Jones convened a work group that included representatives from the Chinook Indian Nation, Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes, the preservation society, Clatsop County Historical Society, Columbia River Maritime Museum and Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
John Goodenberger, a historic consultant for the city, said the mayor wanted a fresh look at the sign. “I think the issue is larger than updating language,” he said. “It’s trying to create a recordation of history that includes more voices.”
Gone are references like John Jacob Astor’s desire “to dominate the areas explored by Lewis and Clark,” and “the Oregon country’s first white woman, the English barmaid, Jane Barnes.”
The new language focuses on how “the Lower Chinook and Clatsop people guided a vast network of trade from the mouth of the Columbia River.” It acknowledges Astor’s competition with British interests in the region and his diverse workforce.
“Astor’s workforce included French Canadians, Hawaiians, African Americans, and Scots, many of whom adopted Chinook jargon to communicate with Native people,” the new language reads. “Encouraged by Chiefs Comcomly and Coboway, alliances were expanded through intermarriages between Lower Chinook and Clatsop women, and Astor’s employees.”
The old Fort Astoria sign was donated to the Clatsop County Heritage Museum for use as part of the “Signs of the Times” exhibit.
The City Council is scheduled to review the updated language for the sign on Dec. 7, said Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director.
“We’re not sure when the new sign will be hung up,” he said. “It’ll depend on how long it takes to get built.”
