Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host a virtual public meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to collect comments on a plan to improve accessibility for visitors.
The park’s draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan examines key park experiences — such as sites that help visitors better understand the life the explorers of the Lewis and Clark Expedition led during their stay at Fort Clatsop — and evaluates each areas’ accessibility needs.
The plan will guide changes to the way existing services, activities and programs are provided in multiple locations throughout the park.
To register for the meeting , contact the park at Lewi_socialmedia@nps.gov
