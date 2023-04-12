Visitor center
Buy Now

Jill Harding, the program manager of visitor services at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, is reflected in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center's new windows.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The Fort Clatsop Visitor Center at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will undergo internal and external upgrades during a remodel.

Improvements will include an enhanced entrance, a revamped heating and cooling system, new windows, modernized bathrooms and more.

Visitor center
Buy Now

Drafts of the new Fort Clatsop Visitor Center remodel hang on the wall.
Visitor center
Buy Now

Construction on major renovations at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center is expected to wrap up by June.

Tags