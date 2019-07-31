Fort George Brewery will install a new electric vehicle charging station funded by Pacific Power.
The charging port will be located in a parking lot across Duane Street from the brewery’s main pub, where the company keeps a bicycle shelter for employees. Fort George hopes to have the port installed by spring, said Jack Harris, co-owner of the brewery.
Pacific Power’s grant program will cover up to 100 percent of the project cost.
Launched last year, the electric charging station grant program has awarded more than $700,000 to 25 nonprofits, local governments and businesses around the state. This round of grant funding gave nearly $300,000 to fund 27 ports at Oregon-based workplace charging and publicly accessible charging stations that advance transportation electrification.
“We are thrilled by the high level of interest the electric vehicle charging station grant program has received,” Cory Scott, director of customer solutions for Pacific Power, said in a news release. “Charging stations are a key piece of infrastructure that is becoming increasingly in-demand as more people switch to electric-based vehicles. This is one of the many ways Pacific Power is helping make the transition to electric-powered vehicles easier with more charging options for commuters.”
