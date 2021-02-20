The U.S. Coast Guard recovered four people — two who were unresponsive — on Saturday after a 38-foot commercial fishing boat capsized at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance.

The Coast Guard was watching the Coastal Reign as the Warrenton-based vessel crossed the bar.

Boat capsizes

A fishing boat capsized Saturday at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance.

The boat capsized at about 4:40 p.m. All four people on board entered the water and were recovered by 6 p.m. and taken to hospital.

Two people were located in the water and recovered by a boat team, according to the Coast Guard. One was unresponsive.

One person climbed onto rocks at a nearby jetty and was rescued by an aircrew.

The fourth person was eventually recovered by a boat team near debris that was floating and was unresponsive.

