The U.S. Coast Guard recovered four people — two who were unresponsive — on Saturday after a 38-foot commercial fishing boat capsized at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance.
The Coast Guard was watching the Coastal Reign as the Warrenton-based vessel crossed the bar.
The boat capsized at about 4:40 p.m. All four people on board entered the water and were recovered by 6 p.m. and taken to hospital.
Two people were located in the water and recovered by a boat team, according to the Coast Guard. One was unresponsive.
One person climbed onto rocks at a nearby jetty and was rescued by an aircrew.
The fourth person was eventually recovered by a boat team near debris that was floating and was unresponsive.