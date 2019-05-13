The first Astoria Freak Show took place over the weekend featuring sword-swallowers, magicians, tarot card readers and a performer named Johnny Mayhem who, in addition to driving nails into his nose and walking on broken glass, also let people staple dollar bills to his chest.
The event drew crowds well into the evening with entertainers performing a wide variety of acts and stunts.
