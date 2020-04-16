The Seaside Civic and Convention Center and Oregon Fine Foods have partnered to provide complimentary breakfast for people in need and emergency responders in Clatsop County.
People can drive-thru at the northeast loading zone of the convention center from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for pancakes and sausages while supplies last.
"Due to the overwhelming success of our first pancake feed, we decided to provide a second round to anyone in Clatsop County who is a first responder or has felt the pinch of this pandemic from an economic standpoint," said Russ Vandenberg, general manager of the convention center.
