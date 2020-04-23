SEASIDE — Pancakes and sausages will be served on Tuesday morning at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center to help people get through the coronavirus.
The food will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. via drive-thru at the northeast loading zone.
Two previous events focused on emergency responders and others on the front line of the pandemic.
