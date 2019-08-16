People can fish, crab or clam for free anywhere in Oregon this weekend.
The state will not require people to have fishing licenses or tags Saturday and Sunday. All other fishery regulations still apply, however, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
Crabbing is open along the entire Oregon Coast and reports of ocean fishing for rockfish, tuna and coho salmon have been strong.
