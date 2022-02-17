Fishing, clamming and crabbing will be free statewide during Presidents Day weekend.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will not require fishing and shellfish licenses or tags. All other regulations, including bag limits and size restrictions, still apply.

Before harvesting crabs and clams, call the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or visit the website at oregon.gov/ODA to check for closures due to biotoxins.

Tags