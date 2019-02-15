It will be free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon over the Presidents Day weekend.
The state will not require fishing licenses or tags, including a combined angling tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement, on either Saturday or Sunday for any residents or nonresidents.
This is the time of year when there is the best opportunity for winter steelhead on the coast, according to state fishery managers. Hatchery rainbow trout are stocked in the Willamette Valley and midcoast lakes and there are ice fishing opportunities in northeast and southeast Oregon.
Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply, however. The state recently closed recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon Coast from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine toxin domoic acid.
The state offers free fishing days throughout the year. The next free fishing weekend will occur on June 1 and 2.
