The state's next free fishing weekend is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, allowing for fishing, clamming and crabbing without a license, tag or endorsement.
The designation applies to all open areas in the state. For more information and recommendations, visit the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website.
