It is free to fish in Oregon this weekend — with some limitations because of the coronavirus.
The state will not require fishing licenses or tags to fish, crab or clam Saturday and Sunday. Other fishing regulations, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions, still apply.
On the coast, clamming remains closed to nonresidents in an effort to limit unnecessary travel to coastal communities. Crabbing is open to nonresidents along most of the coast except in the Columbia River and in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon, though bays and estuaries such as the Necanicum River estuary are open.
