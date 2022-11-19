Two organizations plan to provide free dinners in Warrenton and Seaside on Thanksgiving.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10580 in Warrenton will host a free dinner from noon to 4 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center.
People throughout the county can also reserve home deliveries or curbside pickup. Reservations must be made no later than Wednesday.
To reserve any of the options call 503-739-0661 or email the auxiliary.
The Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bob Chisholm Community Center in Seaside.
People can also take meals to-go.
