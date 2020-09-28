SEASIDE — Friends and family on Friday honored the life of Hannah Havranek, a 29 year-old Seaside woman who died from a heroin overdose this month.
Havranek was described as caring, smart and hardworking, with a difficult childhood and traumas that caused her a lot of pain.
Her family said she tried to create a life for herself that was never shown to her growing up.
Her father, Victor Havranek, said she worked to become a medical assistant. About two years ago, he said his daughter’s life began to cave in when she experienced several difficult things around the same time.
“And she just emotionally collapsed inside,” he said. “And she went into this life that she died from.”
He suspects she had always battled depression, despite her cheerful outward appearance. He described her addiction as her falling from grace.
At the end of her life, he said, she was homeless and collecting cans for money.
“She had a lifetime of things that happened to her,” Victor Havranek said. “And it’s tragic that she died the way that she did.”
Potent supply
Her father and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office believe Havranek died from a potent supply of heroin that has been tied to multiple overdoses on the North Coast.
The supply contains fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The sheriff’s office is aware of one other person who has died. Several other overdoses were reversed with naloxone, a medication that can be used as an opioid overdose antidote.
Oregon has consistently ranked above the national average for most drug abuse categories, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The state ranked second in the nation for illicit drug use in the 2018 survey, and was also above national averages for all mental health outcomes.
Sheriff Matt Phillips, in an email, said “drug and alcohol abuse in our community is a significant problem and one which will take significant commitment from all stakeholders to address.”
The sheriff said it is still unknown where the heroin supply came from or how widely the drug is being distributed.
Victor Havranek, 65, is desperate for more answers about his daughter’s death.
A former addict himself, he said he became clean about 30 years ago when his children were born.
“I know all their pains and aches of addiction,” he said. “I know there’s a cure. I know there’s a way out. It’s if you choose not to be out. Hannah chose to stay in this life. She was a medical assistant, had a bright future.
“Hannah was a terrific kid.”
Although Victor Havranek said he didn’t know his daughter as well as some of her friends, he said they had a special bond.
He said he had little communication with her since last Thanksgiving, but texted her every day in the hopes she would respond.
“She thought that she let me down in so many ways. And the last word I got from her, she says, ‘Dad, my pride is what’s keeping me away, ‘cause you think of me differently now,’” he said. “And I did, because she was different.”
However, he said he was never disappointed in her.
“And so I just accepted the fact that she is living this life now,” he said. “Either I let her live that life and have a piece of her or not have none of her at all. So I chose to have that little piece, though that piece was very rare that I get to see her.”
After Havranek overdosed, her father said, she was flown from Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria to a hospital in Vancouver, Washington, where her father sat beside her until she died.
‘I lost who my sister was’
During the funeral service Friday at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary & Crematory in Seaside, a former co-worker said she always admired Havranek. She described her as smart and beautiful and believed she deserved more in life.
“The only thing I know for sure is she is in heaven,” the woman said.
A longtime friend of Havranek said she only knew her before her addiction took hold. She believes Havranek did not want her to see where she was toward the end of her life.
The woman said they both grew up with a lot of odds stacked against them. She said that despite her circumstances, Havranek became a medical assistant and created a life for herself, which inspired her to do the same.
“I’ve never met a more beautiful person than Hannah,” she said.
Havranek’s sister, Kaija Havranek, said she wished Hannah knew how many people loved her.
She said she knew the way her sister was during her addiction was not who she really was, and she wishes she kept her closer.
“I lost my sister through the years of her downfall. I lost who my sister was,” Kaija Havranek said.
“It’s hard for me to accept the fact that my sister’s not here. The person that raised me and made me grow into the person I am today — I don’t have that anymore. I lost that. And I wish I could get that back.”
