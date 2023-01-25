Newton-Miller

Brittany Newton-Miller and her husband, Elliott, were married by Prashant Kakad (aka DJ Prashant) in October at the Abernethy Chapel in Oregon City.

Brittany Newton-Miller’s sudden death at the age of 31 cut short her dual careers as a Bollywood dancer and as an advocate for LGBTQ communities in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, less than three months after she had gotten married in Oregon City on Oct. 30.

Newton-Miller and her groom went on a honeymoon to Europe, and upon her return to Oregon, she continued dancing and working for a nonprofit organization that focuses on HIV testing. Exactly a week before she was hospitalized, she threw a 60th birthday party for her father, when no one could have guessed that she would soon succumb to a rare, rapidly advancing form of cancer.

Brittany Newton-Miller led a Broadway Middle School class in a dance routine in Seaside in 2019.

