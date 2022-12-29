SEASIDE — In the aftermath of a deadly crash along U.S. Highway 26 on Tuesday, friends and family mourned a father and two children.
Bonifacio Nolazco-Pineda, 41, Justin Nolazco-Pedraza, 19, and Alana Nolazco-Pedraza, 4, were killed after a tree fell on the roof of their truck while driving eastbound on the highway near milepost 15 at about 11:30 a.m. They are immediately survived by Lliana Pedraza and Alexa Nolazco-Pedraza.
Nolazco-Pineda, known as “Boni,” was part of the Norma’s Restaurant kitchen team since 2004. The downtown restaurant closed for the day, announcing that Norma’s experienced a grave loss and needed time off to grieve.
Former Norma’s owner Randy Frank hired Nolazco-Pineda for spring break in 2004, he said, and they worked together until Frank sold the restaurant in 2017.
Frank said his family members are “numbed by the news” as they were very connected to their work family.
“Boni was part of our nucleus or ‘core group’ and was one of our top three sous-chefs, but much more was his demeanor, always a smile on his face amid pressure and occasional chaos,” said Frank, who serves on the City Council. “He handled it all in stride.”
Nolazco-Pineda was liked by all and always game for occasional pranks and jokes, Frank said. “He was such a nice person that I once lent him money for a tractor for his avocado farm in Mexico,” he said.
Kerri Lambert, the manager of the Times Theatre and a former Norma’s employee, said Nolazco-Pineda was “loved by everyone.”
People are in disbelief and shock, she said.
“He had a big, gorgeous smile that his children inherited,” Lambert said. “Justin looked just like him. They have been in this community for over 20 years. His family was so close and loved each other hard. He was talking to me last week about them and how proud and happy he was.”
Francisco Saucedo joined Norma’s in 2006, and had worked with Nolazco-Pineda since that time. He described him as “very, very hardworking.”
Saucedo said he and Nolazco-Pineda came from communities in Michoacán, located in western Mexico.
Karla Saucedo grew up a year ahead of Justin Nolazco-Pedraza, attending Seaside High School.
“He was always down to have fun,” Saucedo said. “He was the life of the party, whether it was at quinceañeras or getting together with friends. He was special.”
Nolazco-Pedraza, who graduated in 2021, was doing better than ever before, she said, helping out with his family and with a new girlfriend.
“He was finally getting everything that he deserved and going through a great path,” she said. “It was really unfortunate seeing all that disappear.”
For John Chapman, the coach of the Seaside High School boys soccer team, the loss of a former player hit hard. “He was just a great kid,” he said of the 19-year-old. “He's been playing with me since middle school.”
Chapman described Nolazco-Pedraza’s aspirations and desire to do his best for himself and others. “Soccer is more than just a guy or a player — it's family,” he said.
Since February, Nolazco-Pedraza was a service adviser along with four others at Astoria Ford, service representative Allison Catena said.
“He was one of our favorite colleagues,” she said on behalf of the dealership. “He became a little brother to most of us. There was never a moment he wasn't making us all smile.”
Catena said Nolazco-Pedraza “instantly knew when one of us was having a bad day and would always check in to help. He had tons of drive and ambition.”
She and others at Astoria Ford said he had a “bright future,” and will miss his deep chuckles and serenading 1990s country music to them.
“He was always up for a challenge and loved to celebrate when we had the chance,” she said. “I had an idea to have our service department dress up as the movie ‘Toy Story’ for Halloween. Justin agreed to dress up as Buzz Lightyear. He put on the full suit and rocked it the whole day. Our memories are nothing but smiles and laughs. Putting into words how much he will be missed is hard for us all. He was a part of our family and we are devastated he is gone. Astoria Ford loves you forever, Justin.”
The Oregon State Police initially described the family name as Nolasco in a statement about the crash, but family and friends confirmed it as Nolazco.