Former Astoria Police Chief Rob Deu Pree lost his 10-year battle with cancer last week.
Deu Pree, 75, passed away at his home in Nevada, according to Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, LaDean.
“Many of you in the community knew him well and know that he was a great man and strong leader in the community,” Spalding wrote in a post on the Astoria Police Department’s Facebook page. “Chief Deu Pree was a well-respected professional in the law enforcement community as well and contributed greatly to our profession.”
Deu Pree was police chief from 1993 until he retired in 2007.
Prior to moving to Astoria, he spent nine years as police chief in Springfield and worked as second in command to the police chief in Arvada, Colorado. He was also a U.S. Army captain during the Vietnam War.
While working, Deu Pree earned his master’s degree in criminal justice and graduated from the FBI academy.
“Rob was a dedicated professional,” said Jeff Rusiecki, the emergency communications manager for Astoria 911 Dispatch.
“Most chiefs don’t have the tenures that Rob had. But he expected people to do their job and do it to the best of their ability and if you did you got along well with Rob.”
Rusiecki said Deu Pree brought a great deal of experience to Astoria and was a mentor who wasn’t afraid to stand up for his people.
“And (he) probably advanced the police department and police sciences in Astoria far greater than anyone has in 50 years,” he said.
Deu Pree lost a campaign for Clatsop County sheriff to Tom Bergin in 2004. They debated issues pertaining to a new jail and drug enforcement.
When Deu Pree retired in 2007, he said one of the accomplishments he was proudest of was establishing community policing.
He also served as a community policing consultant for the U.S. Department of Justice and the Institute for Law and Justice and taught classes at the Western Community Policing Institute, according to his LinkedIn page.
Another accomplishment he was proud of was using technology to increase efficiency, which enabled the police department to operate with the same number of officers he started with when he became chief in 1993.
“For Chief Deu Pree, being an officer was more than a job,” said Willis Van Dusen, a former Astoria mayor. “It was his life’s calling and he took it very seriously and he did a great job. Officers are sometimes referred to as peace officers, well that’s what he did, he kept the peace and he will be greatly missed. He was a great father, husband and just a great man.”
His hobbies included building model boats, leather craft and woodworking. He also enjoyed fishing, music and watching and performing in community theater.
“Chief Deu Pree was a great man and he was respected by everyone — the officers, citizens and even those who ran afoul of the law respected Chief Deu Pree,” Van Dusen said.
“He’s going to be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.