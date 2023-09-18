Lisa and Kevin Malcolm will pass their handmade ice cream and french fries shop Frite & Scoop on to four friends on Oct. 1.

Lisa Malcolm said the only specialty ice cream shop in Astoria shouldn’t change much with the new ownership.

Frite & Scoop

Back row, from left, new Frite & Scoop owners Cory Francis, Marissa Lane-Massee, Kathleen Strecker and Tom Strecker. Front row, Kevin Malcolm and Lisa Malcolm.

